Skullcandy unveils Crusher 1080 ANC with Bose QuietControl and TrueSpatial

The Crusher 1080 ANC costs $279.99 and comes in four colors: black, candy, primer, and cement.

You get up to 60 hours of battery (50 with noise-canceling on), plus a quick 10-minute charge gives you four more hours of playtime.

There's Bluetooth 5.3 with multipoint pairing, wear detection that pauses your music when you take them off, customizable bass via app or dial, and call quality gets a boost from Bose's SpeechClarity tech.