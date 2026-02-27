Skyljo's AI platform offers data-backed skill assessments
Skyljo just dropped one of the first camera-based AI platforms to assess blue-collar skills, unveiled at the AI Impact Summit 2026 in New Delhi.
This tech blends human expertise with AI, helping ITIs scale up skill assessments and offer data-backed certifications—much needed for over two million trainees tested every year.
How it works
The platform uses cameras to track real tasks in trades like plumbing, civil engineering, and carpentry. It breaks down what trainees have mastered and where they need work.
At the launch, the system was presented as a way to help with worker calibration and training upgrades.
Founder says goal is reliable, verifiable certifications
Skyljo says training time has dropped by 27% and productivity is up by over 1.6x.
Founder Ameet Padiyar says the goal is "reliable, verifiable, and trusted" certifications that move beyond guesswork—making skill assessment fairer for everyone.