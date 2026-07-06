Skyrock Aerospace to launch Vikram-I with gold sculptures this month
Technology
Skyrock Aerospace is about to launch Mission Aagaman, sending Vikram-I, the first private Indian rocket, to orbit from Sriharikota later this month.
On board, you'll find something special: tiny 18-karat gold sculptures of Sir C.V. Raman, Dr Vikram Sarabhai, and Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, all made to celebrate India's scientific legends.
Mission Aagaman to validate Vikram-I readiness
Besides paying tribute, Mission Aagaman will test new space tech like Grahaa Space's SOLARAS S3 satellite and Cosmoserve's robotic arm.
There are also artistic touches, like micro-sculptures and the "Cosmic Bloom" artistic payload, blending culture with science.
The main goal? Prove Vikram-I is ready for future commercial launches.