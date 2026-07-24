Skyroot Aerospace announces 2026 launch and bigger rockets by 2027
Skyroot Aerospace, the private Indian space startup, just announced its next rocket launch in 2026 and even bigger rockets by 2027.
At the Network18 Rising Bharat Summit in Bengaluru, co-founder Pawan Chandana said they are taking things step by step, focusing on making launches reliable before jumping to reusable tech.
Pawan Chandana envisions space data centers
Chandana also shared his vision of having data centers in space within five years, saying they could become common.
He reminisced about fixing a last-minute glitch during Skyroot's first launch by simply restarting the system.
"There are only two private sector companies that have launched rockets in the world," he pointed out with pride.
He encouraged young entrepreneurs to explore areas like satellite communication and Earth observation, revealing that Skyroot gets 1,000 applications for every job, proof that India's space scene is really taking off.