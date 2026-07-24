Skyroot Aerospace announces 2026 launch and bigger rockets by 2027

Chandana also shared his vision of having data centers in space within five years, saying they could become common.

He reminisced about fixing a last-minute glitch during Skyroot's first launch by simply restarting the system.

"There are only two private sector companies that have launched rockets in the world," he pointed out with pride.

He encouraged young entrepreneurs to explore areas like satellite communication and Earth observation, revealing that Skyroot gets 1,000 applications for every job, proof that India's space scene is really taking off.