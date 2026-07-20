Skyroot Aerospace plans reusable rocket after Vikram-1 reaches orbit
Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad startup, just made history with Vikram-1, the first privately built Indian rocket to reach orbit.
Now, they're gearing up for something bigger: a reusable rocket, which CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana says is "the next step in our journey."
This new project will take years to launch, but in the meantime, Vikram-1 is set to start commercial missions.
Vikram-1 offers precise small payload rides
Vikram-1 works like a "cab to space," offering precise rides for small payloads instead of crowded rideshare launches.
Most customers are expected from abroad, about 70% to 80%.
The next Vikram-1 mission is already in the final manufacturing stages and could either be another test or its first commercial launch later this year.
Plus, Skyroot is developing an even larger rocket, aiming for tests in a few years.