Skyroot Aerospace raises $60 million as Vikram-1 makes private orbital history

Vikram-1 aims 15 minutes orbital insertion

Vikram-1's debut flight will send satellites into low Earth orbit in just 15 minutes, helping both Indian and global clients with Earth observation and experiments.

This mission will give Skyroot valuable data for future launches as the Indian space sector aims for an ambitious 8% share of the global space market by 2035.

With key hardware already at the launch site and launch schedule depending on regulatory approvals and vehicle readiness, India's space startup scene, now over 300 strong, is clearly taking off.