Skyroot Aerospace readies India's 1st privately built orbital rocket Vikram-1
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad-based startup, is about to make history with Vikram-1, India's first privately built orbital rocket, set for launch between July 12 and August 4.
The rocket will carry six different payloads, including advanced tech from Grahaa Space, Germany's Dcubed GmbH, and a demo of Skyroot's own SCOPE system.
Vikram-1 carries creative cargo, robotic arm
This isn't just about satellites. Vikram-1 will also take up some creative cargo: a diamond jewelry piece called "Cosmic Bloom" and tiny gold micro-sculptures honoring Indian space legends.
There's also an experimental soft-robotic arm for cleaning up space junk.
The mission is all about pushing new ideas in space while celebrating India's innovators.