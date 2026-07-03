Skyroot Aerospace to attempt India's 1st private orbital launch Vikram-1 Technology Jul 03, 2026

Skyroot Aerospace, a startup from Hyderabad, is gearing up for India's first-ever private rocket launch with Vikram-1 between July 12 and August 4, 2026.

If all goes well, they will attempt to place a launch vehicle into orbit, a big step for India's space tech scene and for Skyroot's plans to go commercial.