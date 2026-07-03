Skyroot Aerospace to attempt India's 1st private orbital launch Vikram-1
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace, a startup from Hyderabad, is gearing up for India's first-ever private rocket launch with Vikram-1 between July 12 and August 4, 2026.
If all goes well, they will attempt to place a launch vehicle into orbit, a big step for India's space tech scene and for Skyroot's plans to go commercial.
Skyroot Aerospace building 2 more rockets
The team is already building two more rockets.
CEO Pawan Kumar Chandana shared that this maiden flight is just the start, "We expect additional flights depending on the data we collect."
Another orbital mission could happen later this year if things go smoothly.