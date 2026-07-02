Skyroot Aerospace to launch India's 1st privately-built Vikram-1 from Sriharikota

Vikram-1 to test propulsion, deploy payloads

Vikram-1 stands about seven stories tall and features an all-carbon composite body with advanced tech like 3-D-printed engines and high-thrust solid motors, all designed in-house.

This flight will carry both Indian and international payloads into a 450-km orbit while testing key systems like propulsion and stage separation.

It's still a developmental mission, so the main goal is to prove everything works before future commercial launches, kind of like the final exam after their successful suborbital test in 2022.