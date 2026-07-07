Skyroot Aerospace to launch Vikram-I from Sriharikota without fueling test

First private orbital launch from ISRO

Skyroot's Co-founder and CEO Pawan Chandana explained that solid rocket motors burn all at once when fired and can't be tested ahead of time.

Instead, the team put Vikram-I through a thorough ground check to make sure everything works as planned.

This launch marks a big moment for India's private space scene: it's the first time a private company will send up an orbital rocket from ISRO facilities, opening new doors for future space missions.