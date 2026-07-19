Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 maiden flight delivers customer satellites from Sriharikota
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace just pulled off the maiden flight of its Vikram-1 rocket.
Mission Aagaman lifted off from Sriharikota earlier this week and, within 15 minutes, delivered several customer satellites into a 450-km orbit.
This is a huge step for India's private space scene, showing that Skyroot's tech, like propulsion and navigation, really works.
Skyroot to offer commercial satellite launches
With this win under their belt, Skyroot is set to launch satellites commercially for customers needing rides to space: think Earth observation, communication, or research projects.
They're also building Vikram-II (launching in 2027), which can carry double the load.
The goal? Land bigger international contracts and make waves in markets beyond.