Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 reaches orbit as 1st private Indian rocket

Despite some minor hiccups (including a pre-launch software delay and what looked like a stage separation anomaly), the mission went smoothly.

Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Chandana said the mission was "almost flawless" and the flight software performed flawlessly, and now Skyroot is digging into what happened so future launches go even better.

The team is already gearing up for its next mission, which could be either another test or a commercial flight: decision coming soon!