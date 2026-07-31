Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 reaches orbit as 1st private Indian rocket
Skyroot Aerospace just pulled off a big win: its Vikram-1 rocket became the first privately built Indian rocket to reach orbit.
Things got tense during the third stage when a communication glitch cut off telemetry data for nearly two minutes, but it turned out to be a ground system issue and did not mess with the rocket's path or performance.
Skyroot investigating anomalies before next mission
Despite some minor hiccups (including a pre-launch software delay and what looked like a stage separation anomaly), the mission went smoothly.
Skyroot Aerospace CEO and co-founder Pawan Chandana said the mission was "almost flawless" and the flight software performed flawlessly, and now Skyroot is digging into what happened so future launches go even better.
The team is already gearing up for its next mission, which could be either another test or a commercial flight: decision coming soon!