Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 reaches orbit with mixed startups' payload outcomes
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace just launched Vikram-1, making it the first privately built Indian rocket to reach orbit. The flight was a big step for India's space startups.
Cosmoserve's Embrace robot worked well but couldn't open its petals in space, while Grahaa Space's SOLARAS mini-satellite nailed its mission by sending back data as planned.
Launch gave Indian startups hands-on lessons
This launch gave Indian startups hands-on experience with real space challenges: some wins, some lessons learned.