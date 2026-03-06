Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket readies for launch: All we know
Skyroot Aerospace is gearing up for its first big moment: the Vikram-1 rocket launch, originally targeted for 2024; more recently pushed to Q1 2026 (Feb-Mar 2026) from Sriharikota.
This rocket is variously reported as carrying up to 350kg to low Earth orbit or 260kg to sun-synchronous orbit—making it a solid option for small satellite launches.
Specs of India's 1st privately developed rocket
Vikram-1 packs four stages, using three solid boosters and a liquid upper stage powered by 3D-printed Raman engines.
Its all-carbon composite build reduces weight, while 3D-printed engines are reported to cut engine weight by about half and production time by about 80%.
The first mission may use about a quarter of its full capacity, possibly heading to a 450km orbit.
Skyroot's ambitions and backing
With its huge Infinity Campus facility, Skyroot can roll out new rockets every month thanks to modular assembly lines.
The company is aiming high—targeting India's booming space economy and the fast-growing small-satellite market.
Backed by over ₹1,000 crore in investments, they're clearly betting big on making space more accessible.