Skyroot Aerospace's Vikram-1 rocket readies for launch: All we know

Specs of India's 1st privately developed rocket

Vikram-1 packs four stages, using three solid boosters and a liquid upper stage powered by 3D-printed Raman engines.

Its all-carbon composite build reduces weight, while 3D-printed engines are reported to cut engine weight by about half and production time by about 80%.

The first mission may use about a quarter of its full capacity, possibly heading to a 450km orbit.