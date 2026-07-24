Skyroot CEO Chandana credits reboot for India's 1st private launch
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace co-founder and CEO Pavan Kumar Chandana revealed that a simple "switch off, switch on" move fixed a last-minute glitch just before India's first private rocket launch.
This quick thinking led to a successful liftoff, making India only the third country to achieve this milestone.
Chandana also mentioned how he kept his team grounded, knowing most first-time launches tend to fail.
Chandana credits Mukesh Bansal 10Cr
Chandana credited an early ₹10 crore investment from Mukesh Bansal for helping Skyroot get off the ground when funds were tight.
Looking ahead, he predicts high-speed internet on flights will be normal by 2026 and expects space-based data centers to start appearing within two to three years, a big leap for commercial space tech.