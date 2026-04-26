Skyroot ships Vikram-1 nose cone to Satish Dhawan Space Centre
Skyroot Aerospace from Hyderabad just made a big move toward India's first private orbital rocket launch: they've sent the Vikram-1 rocket's nose cone to the Satish Dhawan Space Centre after passing key tests.
This 23-meter rocket, built with an all-carbon composite structure and including a 3D-printed engine, can carry satellites weighing up to 350kg into low Earth orbit.
Skyroot secures $100 million, targets $600B market
With $100 million in funding and a team of over 1,000 people, Skyroot is aiming for the $600 billion global space launch market.
They'll start with a few test launches carrying smaller satellites, hoping to ramp up to monthly launches within a year.
The goal: make regular satellite launches for customers worldwide and help put India on the map as a major player in commercial spaceflight.