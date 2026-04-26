Skyroot ships Vikram-1 nose cone to Satish Dhawan Space Centre

Skyroot secures $100 million, targets $600B market

With $100 million in funding and a team of over 1,000 people, Skyroot is aiming for the $600 billion global space launch market.

They'll start with a few test launches carrying smaller satellites, hoping to ramp up to monthly launches within a year.

The goal: make regular satellite launches for customers worldwide and help put India on the map as a major player in commercial spaceflight.