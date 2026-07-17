Skyroot to launch India's 1st private orbital rocket Vikram-1 Saturday

Skyroot Aerospace, a Hyderabad startup, is about to make history with the launch of Vikram-1, India's first private orbital rocket.

The big moment happens at Sriharikota on Saturday at 11:30am as part of Mission Aagaman. This follows their successful suborbital launch in 2022.

Vikram-1 can send up to 350kg into low Earth orbit, opening new doors for Indian space tech.