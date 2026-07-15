Skyroot's Vikram-1, India's 1st privately built rocket, launches July 18
Technology
Skyroot Aerospace is about to make history with Vikram-1, India's first privately built rocket heading for orbit.
The big launch is set for July 18 at 11:30am IST from Sriharikota, and the mission, called Aagaman, aims to prove the rocket can carry customer satellites into space.
Vikram-1 could expand private space missions
Vikram-1's success could open doors for more private space missions in India and help the country compete in the global small satellite market.
Built by former ISRO engineers after India opened up its space sector in 2020, this four-stage rocket brings new technology for precise satellite placement.
If all goes well, two more test flights are planned, but weather and final checks will have the last word.