Skyroot's Vikram-I rocket to make debut in February 2026
Skyroot Aerospace is gearing up for the first flight of its Vikram-I rocket from Sriharikota, initially planned for around February 2026; no specific launch date has been announced.
This four-stage rocket marks a big step for India's private space scene.
Specs of India's 1st private rocket
Standing 20-26 meters tall, Vikram-I can carry up to 350kg to low Earth orbit and delivers serious thrust (1,200kN).
It has an all-carbon composite body and can be prepped for launch in just 24 hours—making it flexible and fast.
₹1,000 crore investment for 1 rocket per month
Vikram-I uses a mix of solid and hypergolic engines across its four stages, with the main Kalam-1200 stage packing 120 tons of thrust.
Thanks to ₹1,000 crore investment and Skyroot's new Infinity Campus, they aim to scale production to one rocket per month—supporting dedicated or rideshare missions as needed.