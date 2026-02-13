Skyroot's Vikram-I rocket to make debut in February 2026

Standing 20-26 meters tall, Vikram-I can carry up to 350kg to low Earth orbit and delivers serious thrust (1,200kN). It has an all-carbon composite body and can be prepped for launch in just 24 hours—making it flexible and fast.

₹1,000 crore investment for 1 rocket per month

Vikram-I uses a mix of solid and hypergolic engines across its four stages, with the main Kalam-1200 stage packing 120 tons of thrust.

Thanks to ₹1,000 crore investment and Skyroot's new Infinity Campus, they aim to scale production to one rocket per month—supporting dedicated or rideshare missions as needed.