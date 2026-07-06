Skyscraper-sized asteroid 99942 Apophis will pass Earth April 13, 2029

Apophis naked eye visibility, gravity study

The asteroid will be visible to the naked eye for around seven hours, starting over Australia at 11am EDT and ending above the North Atlantic at 6pm EDT. Peak viewing happens over Cameroon at 4:35pm EDT.

Scientists are calling this a once-in-a-millennium chance, not just for skywatchers but also for research. They'll study how Earth's gravity affects Apophis, which could shift its path or reveal new details about its surface.