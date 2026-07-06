Skyscraper-sized asteroid 99942 Apophis will pass Earth April 13, 2029
Technology
Get ready for a cosmic show: asteroid 99942 Apophis, about the size of a skyscraper, will zoom past Earth on April 13, 2029.
It'll come just 31704km from us (that's even closer than some satellites!) and nearly 90% of people worldwide will have a chance to spot it.
Apophis naked eye visibility, gravity study
The asteroid will be visible to the naked eye for around seven hours, starting over Australia at 11am EDT and ending above the North Atlantic at 6pm EDT. Peak viewing happens over Cameroon at 4:35pm EDT.
Scientists are calling this a once-in-a-millennium chance, not just for skywatchers but also for research. They'll study how Earth's gravity affects Apophis, which could shift its path or reveal new details about its surface.