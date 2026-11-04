SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory confirms new altermagnetism in manganese telluride
Technology
Scientists at SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory have found a whole new kind of magnetism called altermagnetism. They spotted it using special X-rays on a material called manganese telluride, and scientists have now confirmed a third type of magnetism, altermagnetism, after about 93 years (since 1933) of a two-category framework.
This could open up some pretty exciting possibilities for future technology.
Altermagnetism handles spin-polarized currents without interference
Altermagnetism stands out because it can handle spin-polarized currents without getting thrown off by magnetic interference, a big deal for things like quantum computers and next-generation memory systems.
With these unique properties, scientists hope we will see much faster and more energy-efficient devices down the line.