Slackbot upgraded with AI features: How it simplifies your work

Slack , the popular workplace communication platform owned by Salesforce, has just announced a major upgrade to its built-in assistant, Slackbot. The new version of the tool is now an artificial intelligence (AI) agent that can perform a range of tasks from finding information and drafting emails to scheduling meetings. The feature is available for Business+ and Enterprise+ customers on the platform.

Interoperability Slackbot's AI capabilities extend to other enterprise products The new AI agent version of Slackbot can also connect with other enterprise products such as Microsoft Teams and Google Drive. This is possible if the user gives permission, allowing them to work across different common enterprise applications without leaving the Slack platform. The move is part of Salesforce's larger strategy to develop AI products and maintain its market share.

Transformation Salesforce's CTO explains the evolution of Slackbot Salesforce's Chief Technology Officer Parker Harris explained that the new Slackbot is a complete departure from its predecessor. He said they kept the name as it was already well-known in the market. Unlike typical updates that Slack releases to drive adoption, the new Slackbot represents a significant departure as it introduces entirely new capabilities. Harris described this revamped version as "a super agent that is your employee agent."

Testing Slackbot's internal testing and future plans Salesforce tests new products like Slackbot with its workers for months before they are released. Harris said that the tool has been their most adopted internal tool so far. He also hinted at future plans to expand Slackbot's capabilities beyond just a text-based agent in Slack. This could include voice capabilities and the ability for Slackbot to browse the internet with its users.