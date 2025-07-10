Sleeping pill may decrease Alzheimer's protein accumulation
Researchers found that suvorexant, a sleep aid already approved for insomnia, lowered levels of two key Alzheimer's-related proteins in healthy adults after just two nights.
The study was small and short but hints at possible new directions for Alzheimer's research.
Study details and findings
Involving 38 people aged 45-65, the trial saw amyloid-beta and tau protein levels drop by up to 20% after taking suvorexant.
These proteins are known to form harmful plaques and tangles in the brain.
Interestingly, sleep quality didn't change between those who took the drug and those who didn't—so it's likely not just about getting better rest.
Need for more research
While these early results are promising, researchers stress this is just a first step—longer studies are needed to see if suvorexant can actually help prevent memory loss or Alzheimer's itself.
For now, it's an intriguing clue rather than a cure.