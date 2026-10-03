Sling TV ends Sling Pass service amid legal challenges
Technology
Sling TV has pulled the plug on its Sling Pass feature, which let people grab day- or weeklong access to channels like ESPN and CNN without a full-month cable subscription.
This follows lawsuits from Disney and Warner Bros. Discovery, even though a judge didn't grant Disney's request to block the service.
Still, Sling Pass is now gone.
Sling TV promises content innovation
Sling TV said that Sling Pass gave users more control over what they watched.
The company says it's still focused on keeping customers happy and finding new ways to deliver content, promising, "Though Sling Passes are no longer available, we look forward to continuing to innovate and showing our customers new ways to experience the content they love."