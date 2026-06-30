Slower step starts predict higher mortality in older adults
Technology
A new study says how quickly older adults start walking (especially when distracted) could actually predict how long they'll live.
Researchers tracked 120 people 65 and older for up to 17 years and found that just a 100-millisecond delay in starting a step was linked to a 28% higher risk of dying during the study.
Balance training could improve reaction time
Those who died took an average of 423 milliseconds to get moving, while survivors averaged 313 milliseconds.
Slow step initiation turned out to be a stronger warning sign than poor balance.
The good news? Researchers say targeted balance training could help people improve their reaction time and possibly boost their chances of staying healthy longer.