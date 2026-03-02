Smallest AI and AI Grants India are democratizing voice tech

Smallest AI is providing free access to its advanced Voice AI infrastructure through a collaboration with AI Grants India, which will distribute access to developers, students, hacker houses, and early-stage founders supported by AI Grants India. The goal? To make voice tech accessible to anyone with an idea—no big budget needed.

AI Grants India is already on a mission AI Grants India, started by Bhasker Kode and Vaibhav Domkundwar, has already helped over 1,500 builders and 100+ startups get off the ground.

They partner with top colleges like IITs and BITS Pilani to give out tools for building chatbots, voice apps, and multilingual assistants—no paywall in sight.

The goal? More voice apps for everyone Over the next year or so, this partnership plans to bring Voice AI access to more than 100 hackathons and campus events.

That means thousands of new voice-powered apps could pop up nationwide.

Sudarshan Kamath from Smallest AI says it's all about giving everyone a chance to build in a country where so many languages are spoken.