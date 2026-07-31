Smallest.ai raises $13 million Series A as humanlike voice AI company

Smallest.ai's tech lets you chat with AI in real time, handling different accents, languages, and even background noise, perfect for customer support.

Big names like RingCentral and Truecaller already use it.

If a question is too tricky, the AI hands off to a bigger model for answers, briefly placing the customer on hold to 'research' the issue, just as a real human would do.

CEO Sudarshan Kamath says their goal is simple: make talking to their AI feel just like chatting with a real person.