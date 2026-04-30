Smart TVs in India use ACR to quietly log viewing Technology Apr 30, 2026

Worried your smart TV is watching you back?

Turns out, many smart TVs in India (and globally) use something called Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to quietly track what you watch, even if you're streaming from your laptop or gaming console.

This tracking is usually switched on by default, and most people don't even realize their viewing habits are being logged and potentially shared with third parties.