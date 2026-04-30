Smart TVs in India use ACR to quietly log viewing
Worried your smart TV is watching you back?
Turns out, many smart TVs in India (and globally) use something called Automatic Content Recognition (ACR) to quietly track what you watch, even if you're streaming from your laptop or gaming console.
This tracking is usually switched on by default, and most people don't even realize their viewing habits are being logged and potentially shared with third parties.
Experts advise disabling TV tracking
Most users have no idea ACR exists, which means their data gets collected without them knowing.
Experts suggest turning off tracking features or disabling smart functions entirely to keep your privacy intact.
With India enforcing the Digital Personal Data Protection Act, but little industry transparency so far, it's a good time to double-check your TV settings and stay aware of what information you might be sharing.