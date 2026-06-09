Smartphones may have accelerated declining birth rates, study finds
What's the story
Declining birth rates have emerged as a major demographic challenge in the 21st century. Countries across the world, from the US and Europe to China, Japan, South Korea, and India, are dealing with shrinking populations and aging workforces. While rising living costs and changing social norms have been blamed for this trend, new research suggests that smartphones could also play a role.
Digital impact
Research traces iPhone's impact on fertility patterns
The research, published by the National Bureau of Economic Research, looked at how Apple's first iPhone in 2007 affected fertility patterns in the US. The study's authors, Caitlin Myers and Ezekiel Hooper, found a correlation between areas with strong AT&T coverage (the exclusive carrier for iPhone in its early years) and larger declines in births—especially among younger women.
Behavioral shifts
Indirect effects on social interactions and behaviors
The study doesn't claim that smartphones directly lead to a drop in birth rates. Instead, it suggests these devices may have changed social interactions and behaviors, indirectly affecting fertility decisions. As smartphones became integral to daily life, there was a marked decline in face-to-face socializing and sexual activity among young people during the same period.
International correlation
Global trends mirror US findings
A second study, led by economists Nathan Hudson and Hernan Moscoso Boedo, expanded the research beyond the US. They looked at data from 128 countries and found a similar trend: fertility rates tended to fall more rapidly after smartphones became widely available. This pattern was observed across countries with different economic conditions, healthcare systems, welfare policies, and cultural norms.
Mixed reactions
Critics highlight pre-existing trends
Not all experts agree with the smartphone-fertility link, as some note that birth rates were already declining before these devices became common. In the US, for instance, teenage birth rates have been falling since the early 1990s. Critics emphasize that fertility trends are influenced by a complex mix of economic, cultural, and social factors rather than any single cause like smartphones.