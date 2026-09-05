Smoking increases death risk in people with type 2 diabetes
If you have type 2 diabetes, lighting up is especially risky: a meta-analysis of 48 studies found that smokers with diabetes are 55% more likely to die from any cause compared to non-smokers.
The research, which looked at 1.13 million people, also found diabetic smokers face a 36% higher risk of dying from heart problems.
Guidelines recommend varenicline for diabetic smokers
Experts from 13 countries (including Indian diabetes specialist Dr Anoop Misra) say quitting smoking should be part of type-2 diabetes care.
They recommend varenicline as the first-line medicine where available, with nicotine replacement therapy or bupropion as alternatives when varenicline is unavailable or unsuitable, plus lots of support and regular check-ins for blood sugar and weight.
The guidelines also highlight how smoking makes diabetes complications worse, so having a personalized quit plan can really make a difference.