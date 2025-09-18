Smoking, vaping linked to higher diabetes risk: Study
A recent study presented at the European Association for the Study of Diabetes found that using nicotine—whether you smoke, vape, or use smokeless products—can seriously raise your chances of getting Type 2 diabetes.
Heavy smokers in particular had more than double the risk for a form called severe insulin-resistant diabetes (SIRD), which is defined by the body's inability to respond properly to insulin.
Smokeless tobacco users also at risk
Researchers looked at over 7,200 people and found that both current and former smokers are more likely to develop all four subtypes of Type 2 diabetes.
Even smokeless tobacco users faced up to 19% higher risk for certain forms.
The study suggests that nicotine may play a major role in the development of diabetes.
The takeaway? Understanding how nicotine affects your body could help shape better prevention strategies down the line.