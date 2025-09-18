Smoking, vaping linked to higher diabetes risk: Study

Smokeless tobacco users also at risk

Researchers looked at over 7,200 people and found that both current and former smokers are more likely to develop all four subtypes of Type 2 diabetes.

Even smokeless tobacco users faced up to 19% higher risk for certain forms.

The study suggests that nicotine may play a major role in the development of diabetes.

The takeaway? Understanding how nicotine affects your body could help shape better prevention strategies down the line.