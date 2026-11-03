Smoture cordless vacuum offers quiet powerful cleaning for $130
Technology
The Smoture Cordless Vacuum Cleaner is turning heads for offering quiet, powerful cleaning at just $130, a fraction of the price of Dyson.
Reviewers love that it runs up to 70 minutes on low (or 31 minutes on high), with three suction settings to handle everything from quick messes to deep cleans.
Smoture packs smart features and tools
It's not just about price: Smoture packs in smart features like a green headlight for spotting dust, a large dustbin, and a tangle-free brush roll that handles pet hair easily.
The detachable handheld mode and extra tools make it versatile for any space.
Some longtime Dyson users even say they wouldn't notice the difference if you swapped the labels, which says a lot!