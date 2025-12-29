SN Operator lets you play SNES cartridges on your PC for $60
Epilog is back with the SN Operator, a handy device that lets you play original Super Nintendo (SNES) and Super Famicom cartridges right on your computer.
Preorders open December 30, 2025, and it officially launches in April 2026 for $60.
Works almost anywhere, packed with features
The SN Operator supports Windows 11+, macOS 12+, Linux (via Flatpak), Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Raspberry Pi. It's region-free and works with special enhancement chips like Super FX and SA-1.
The included Playback app lets you back up games and saves, switch emulators easily, play couch co-op, and even use your PC mouse as a SuperScope or SNES Mouse.
How it stands out
Unlike some pricier retro devices that use FPGA tech (like Analogue's old Super NT), the SN Operator uses software emulation to run your games.
With built-in protections against power surges and counterfeit carts, it's a fun new way to revisit classic titles—no soldering or tinkering required.