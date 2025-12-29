SN Operator lets you play SNES cartridges on your PC for $60

Works almost anywhere, packed with features

The SN Operator supports Windows 11+, macOS 12+, Linux (via Flatpak), Steam Deck, ASUS ROG Ally, and Raspberry Pi. It's region-free and works with special enhancement chips like Super FX and SA-1.

The included Playback app lets you back up games and saves, switch emulators easily, play couch co-op, and even use your PC mouse as a SuperScope or SNES Mouse.