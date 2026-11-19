Snapchat now lets developers create AR Lenses using Claude Code
What's the story
Snapchat has announced a major update, allowing Lens creators to use their preferred AI coding assistants like Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex. The new feature is called Easy Lens CLI and is an extension of the existing Easy Lens tool. It enables developers to create Augmented Reality (AR) effects or "Lenses" for Snapchat using these advanced AI tools in their workflows.
Tool introduction
Generate Lenses from a single prompt
The introduction of Easy Lens CLI is Snapchat's attempt to simplify the process of creating AR content.
This tool allows creators to generate Lenses from a single prompt on the web and mobile platforms.
It also lets AI assistants handle technical tasks, giving creators more time to focus on their vision for the Lens itself.
Increased accessibility
Tool makes platform more accessible to developers
With Easy Lens CLI, Snapchat is making its platform more accessible to developers who use AI coding assistants.
Instead of learning how to use Snapchat's own development tools, creators can now bring Lens creation into their existing AI coding workflows.
This move could potentially increase the number of people creating content for Snapchat.
Monetization opportunity
Developers can earn money from their lenses
Developers who are part of Snapchat's Lens+ Payouts program can earn money from the Lenses they create using Easy Lens CLI.
Last month, Snapchat paid out $1.8 million to creators in the Lens+ community.
This monetization opportunity is another incentive for developers to make use of this new tool and create unique AR experiences for Snapchat users.
Streamlined process
Speeding up Lens creation
With Easy Lens CLI, Snapchat says developers can create everything from Web Lens games with leaderboards to camera effects and beauty filters.
The AI assistants can generate assets, build and test Lenses, fix errors, and send updated versions directly to the creator's phone.
This new capability can take a game from an initial idea to a published Lens in a single day without requiring developers to write code themselves.