Snapchat announces Spotlight will not reward fully AI videos
Technology
Snapchat just announced it won't pay out rewards for videos made entirely by AI on its Spotlight platform.
The idea is to boost "authentic creativity from real people" and highlight unique stories, so the app's recommendations will now include only human-made videos.
Snapchat allows AI edits, limits monetization
You can still use Snapchat's AI tools to edit or enhance your videos, just not create them from scratch if you want to earn money.
This update follows moves by other platforms like YouTube and Meta, which are also cracking down on low-effort AI content.
Plus, Snapchat recently added new safety rules: users ages 13 to 15 can now only share Spotlight posts with mutual friends, aiming to keep younger users safer online.