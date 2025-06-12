What's the story

Snapchat has launched a new subscription tier, called "Lens+," priced at $8.99 per month.

The new offering is focused on providing users access to exclusive Lenses and augmented reality (AR) experiences.

Lens+ subscribers will get all the benefits of the standard Snapchat+ tier, which costs $3.99 per month, along with hundreds of additional Lenses for creating and sharing Snaps with others.