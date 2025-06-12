Snapchat just launched a premium AR lens pack for $9/month
What's the story
Snapchat has launched a new subscription tier, called "Lens+," priced at $8.99 per month.
The new offering is focused on providing users access to exclusive Lenses and augmented reality (AR) experiences.
Lens+ subscribers will get all the benefits of the standard Snapchat+ tier, which costs $3.99 per month, along with hundreds of additional Lenses for creating and sharing Snaps with others.
Subscriber base
Snapchat has over 14 million paid subscribers
Since its launch in 2022, Snapchat+ (paid version of Snapchat) has gained a whopping 14 million paying users.
The social media platform credits this subscription tier as a major contributor to its revenue growth.
In April, Snap reported a first-quarter revenue of $1.36 billion, marking a 14% year-over-year increase. The company attributed this growth to the success of its Snapchat+ subscription service and improvements in advertising solutions.
New offerings
What's included in the Lens+ subscription
The Lens+ subscription tier gives users access to exclusive new AI video Lenses, a new Bitmoji Game Lens, and more.
Snapchat plans to add new AR experiences every week as part of this offering.
However, the company has clarified that it won't be charging for any Lenses that were previously available for free on its platform.
Monetization plan
Lens creators will be able to monetize exclusive lenses
In the coming months, some Lens creators will be able to monetize their exclusive Lenses. This move is aimed at giving creators a new way to earn money on the platform.
However, Snapchat has not yet revealed any details about how the revenue split would work for these creators under this new monetization plan.