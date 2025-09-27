Snapchat: You can now pay to store Memories over 5GB
What's the story
Snapchat has introduced paid storage plans for its Memories feature, which allows users to save and revisit their favorite Snaps. The move comes as the platform has seen over a trillion Memories saved since its launch in 2016. The new plans are aimed at supporting users who have more than 5GB of Memories, providing them with options to upgrade and expand their storage capacity.
Plan details
Plans start at 100GB and go up to 5TB
The new Memories Storage Plans provide options of 100GB, 250GB with Snapchat+, or a whopping 5TB with Snapchat Platinum. For those who exceed the 5GB limit, Snapchat will offer temporary Memories storage for up to a year. Users can upgrade their storage plan anytime and can also download their Memories directly to their devices.
User assurance
'It's never easy to go from free to paid'
Snapchat has assured its users that these changes are aimed at improving the overall experience of the Memories feature. The company said, "It's never easy to go from free to paid, but we hope the value we provide with Memories is worth it."