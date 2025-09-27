Snapchat has seen over a trillion Memories

Snapchat: You can now pay to store Memories over 5GB

By Dwaipayan Roy 05:51 pm Sep 27, 202505:51 pm

What's the story

Snapchat has introduced paid storage plans for its Memories feature, which allows users to save and revisit their favorite Snaps. The move comes as the platform has seen over a trillion Memories saved since its launch in 2016. The new plans are aimed at supporting users who have more than 5GB of Memories, providing them with options to upgrade and expand their storage capacity.