Snapchat just rolled out a new feature that lets Lens creators build augmented reality (AR) lenses with help from artificial intelligence (AI) coding assistants like Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex.

Thanks to the Easy Lens CLI tool, you don't need to be a coding pro: AI handles the tricky parts so creators can focus on the fun stuff like design.

This should make it way simpler for more people to create cool AR content on Snapchat.