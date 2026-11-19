Snapchat launches Easy Lens CLI enabling AI-assisted AR lenses
Snapchat just rolled out a new feature that lets Lens creators build augmented reality (AR) lenses with help from artificial intelligence (AI) coding assistants like Claude Code, Cursor, and Codex.
Thanks to the Easy Lens CLI tool, you don't need to be a coding pro: AI handles the tricky parts so creators can focus on the fun stuff like design.
This should make it way simpler for more people to create cool AR content on Snapchat.
Easy Lens CLI: 100+ AR blocks
Easy Lens CLI packs over 100 AR building blocks and 50 AI asset generators, making it possible to whip up everything from Web Lens games to beauty filters without heavy tech skills.
It works across Mac, Windows, and Linux, so Lens creators can jump in.
Snapchat Lens+ payouts handed creators $1.8 million
Snapchat's Lens+ Payouts program is sweetening the deal by paying creators (last month alone they handed out $1.8 million).
Whether you're into games or branding, this is a solid chance to turn your digital ideas into AR experiences (maybe earn some cash along the way).