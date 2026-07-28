Snapchat launches Now Playing, sharing Spotify listens on Snap Map
Technology
Snapchat just dropped a feature called Now Playing, making it super easy to show friends what you're listening to on Spotify, in real time.
You'll see your tracks pop up on Snap Map, and you can even save songs straight to your Spotify Liked Songs or check out related Spotlight videos.
The rollout is happening in most places where both apps are available, with Canada expected to join at a later stage.
Choose who can view Spotify activity
Linking your Spotify account is simple, and you get to decide who can view your activity: Friends, Friends on the Map, Select Friends, and No One.
Music sharing only works if you've opened Snapchat in the last day and can be paused whenever you want.
Plus, friends can jump right into Spotify from Snap Map if they like what they see.