Snapchat now lets others know when you reach a location

Snapchat has expanded its location-sharing capabilities with a new feature called "Arrival Notifications." The social media giant announced the update yesterday, saying it will allow users to set one-time or recurring alerts for various locations, not just their homes. The idea is to provide an automatic way of letting friends and family know when you've reached a particular destination.

Feature utility Designed to cover everyday scenarios The new feature is designed to cover everyday scenarios, like letting someone know you've returned after a night out or automatically sharing your arrival at regular events such as classes, practices, or meetings. "Arrival Notifications now work for everyday moments — like letting someone know you're back for the night while traveling," Snapchat said in a blog post.

Location sharing Can only be sent to friends you've shared location with Like the platform's "Home Safe" alerts, Arrival Notifications can only be sent to friends with whom users have chosen to share their location. It's important to note that location sharing on Snap Map is off by default. This means no one can see your location or get an alert unless you specifically decide to share it, Snapchat explained. One-time alerts expire after 24 hours.

