Snapdragon's new 8 Elite mobile chips are all about AI
What's the story
Qualcomm has unveiled two new flagship smartphone processors, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. The chips are designed to enhance AI capabilities on mobile devices. They come with new sensing hubs that can handle small models of up to 200 million parameters, enabling improved personalization for AI agents.
AI capabilities
Snapdragon chips can power personal scribe, automate tasks
The new Snapdragon chips can power a personal scribe and speaker differentiation on smartphones.
They can also create memory based on usage for better task automation suggestions.
The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 features an accelerator element for more efficient model execution, while the high-end Extreme version can run a 30 billion parameter mixture-of-experts (MoE) model locally.
Camera enhancements
Extreme version supports professional-grade video recording
The latest Qualcomm chips offer pixel-level control for cameras, enabling pro-level experiences with improved stabilization and motion understanding.
The Extreme version supports 8K 60fps video recording and 4K ultra HD slow-motion capture.
They also support the new Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec for professional-grade recording, further enhancing the capabilities of smartphones powered by these new processors.
Audio improvements
Chips come with voice bubble tech for improved communication
Both Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chips can use AI to enhance vocals and minimize noise.
They also come with Qualcomm's new voice bubble tech, which isolates users' noise during calls.
This feature is part of the company's effort to improve communication experiences on smartphones powered by these advanced processors.
Upcoming launch
Motorola Signature 27 to be powered by Gen 6 chip
At the Snapdragon Summit, Motorola announced its upcoming smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon Gen 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip and is expected to be available later this year.