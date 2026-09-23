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Snapdragon's new 8 Elite mobile chips are all about AI
The chips have new sensing hubs

Snapdragon's new 8 Elite mobile chips are all about AI

By Dwaipayan Roy
Sep 23, 2026
12:11 pm
What's the story

Qualcomm has unveiled two new flagship smartphone processors, the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6. The chips are designed to enhance AI capabilities on mobile devices. They come with new sensing hubs that can handle small models of up to 200 million parameters, enabling improved personalization for AI agents.

AI capabilities

Snapdragon chips can power personal scribe, automate tasks

The new Snapdragon chips can power a personal scribe and speaker differentiation on smartphones.

They can also create memory based on usage for better task automation suggestions.

The Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 features an accelerator element for more efficient model execution, while the high-end Extreme version can run a 30 billion parameter mixture-of-experts (MoE) model locally.

Camera enhancements

Extreme version supports professional-grade video recording

The latest Qualcomm chips offer pixel-level control for cameras, enabling pro-level experiences with improved stabilization and motion understanding.

The Extreme version supports 8K 60fps video recording and 4K ultra HD slow-motion capture.

They also support the new Advanced Professional Video (APV) codec for professional-grade recording, further enhancing the capabilities of smartphones powered by these new processors.

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Audio improvements

Chips come with voice bubble tech for improved communication

Both Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 6 and Snapdragon 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chips can use AI to enhance vocals and minimize noise.

They also come with Qualcomm's new voice bubble tech, which isolates users' noise during calls.

This feature is part of the company's effort to improve communication experiences on smartphones powered by these advanced processors.

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Upcoming launch

Motorola Signature 27 to be powered by Gen 6 chip

At the Snapdragon Summit, Motorola announced its upcoming smartphone, the Motorola Signature 27. The device will be powered by the Snapdragon Gen 8 Elite Extreme Gen 6 chip and is expected to be available later this year.

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