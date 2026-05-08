Snapseed 4.0 rolling out on Android with new camera

Snapseed 4.0 adds 30+ editing tools

Snapseed 4.0 brings over 30 editing tools, such as smart masking to quickly select subjects or backgrounds, batch editing for faster workflows, and non-destructive edits you can undo any time.

There are also creative filters like vintage film looks, Halation, Bloom, and advanced RAW support.

Best part? It's still completely free: no ads, no watermarks, no subscriptions, just pure editing fun whether you're on iOS or Android (Android rollout is happening in stages).