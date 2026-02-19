Snapseed gets built-in camera with manual controls

You can adjust ISO, shutter speed, and focus yourself

With the new Snapseed camera, you can adjust ISO, shutter speed, and focus yourself—or stick to auto if you want things simple.

There are options for flash, zoom, and even classic Kodak or Fujifilm-inspired filters right after shooting.

The camera icon now sits at the top-right corner for quick access.

Android fans: these features are still on the way, but developers say they're coming soon!