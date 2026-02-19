Snapseed gets built-in camera with manual controls
Technology
Snapseed just got a major upgrade for iPhone users—Google has added a built-in camera to the app, complete with manual controls and retro film effects.
After years of barely any updates, this is the second big refresh in less than a year, making it way easier to snap and edit photos all in one place.
You can adjust ISO, shutter speed, and focus yourself
With the new Snapseed camera, you can adjust ISO, shutter speed, and focus yourself—or stick to auto if you want things simple.
There are options for flash, zoom, and even classic Kodak or Fujifilm-inspired filters right after shooting.
The camera icon now sits at the top-right corner for quick access.
Android fans: these features are still on the way, but developers say they're coming soon!