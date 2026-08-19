Snowflake adds dynamic model routing to Cortex AI Gateway
Technology
Snowflake just rolled out a smart new tool called dynamic model routing for its Cortex AI Gateway.
It automatically chooses the best AI model for each job, helping companies save money and cut down on tech headaches.
Simple tasks get sent to cheaper models, while tougher jobs go to more advanced ones, so teams don't have to stress about picking the right tool every time.
Snowflake adds DeepSeek-V4-Flash 07311 and GLM-5.33
Along with this update, Snowflake added leading models, including DeepSeek-V4-Flash 07311 and GLM-5.33 to its library.
CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy says these changes make it easier for businesses to get real value from AI by matching work with the right model.
Sanjeev Mohan says this is a big step in helping enterprises move from AI experimentation to AI at scale.