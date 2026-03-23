Snowflake Cortex AI: A deep dive into its features

Cortex AI comes packed with features: you can ask questions about your data in plain English (even across different types of files), pull details from things like invoices using Document AI, and search documents smarter with tools like retrieval-augmented generation (RAG).

Fine-tune language models for your needs

You can fine-tune these language models for your own needs; Snowflake provides serverless fine-tuning for many workflows, while larger training or specialized serving can use managed GPU/container compute.

New inference model options include Llama 3.1 and 3.2; fine-tuning is supported for select base models and may not include every available inference model.

Plus, Cortex Guard helps block harmful content while AI Observability lets you track how well everything's working behind the scenes.