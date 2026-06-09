Snowflake debuts CoCo AI assistant for Slack Excel VS Code

Snowflake adds Datastream and Horizon context

There's also Datastream, a managed streaming service for Apache Kafka that keeps data flowing in real time, so your AI tools are always up to date.

On the security side, Snowflake boosted its Trust Center with features like identity tracking for AI agents and launched Horizon Context to keep data use consistent across platforms.

All these upgrades are designed to help businesses manage their data smarter while keeping things secure and efficient.