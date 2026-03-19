Snowflake's new AI can whip up your executive presentations
Snowflake just introduced Project SnowWork, an AI platform that can handle complex tasks from simple chat prompts.
Think creating forecast decks, analyzing supply chains, or whipping up executive presentations, all in a few clicks.
Right now, it is in early access for select users.
It offers pre-built profiles for various teams
It comes with ready-made profiles for teams like finance, sales, marketing, and operations, so it gets your workflow and lingo right away.
You can ask it to pull data, crunch numbers, and even suggest next steps, all while keeping things secure with role-based controls.
Snowflake aims to compete with AI agents from Microsoft, Google
With big names like Microsoft and Google pushing their own AI agents, Snowflake is stepping up its game.
CEO Sridhar Ramaswamy said this move brings secure, data-grounded AI agents on every surface, making instant action possible for everyone on the team.