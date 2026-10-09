SNPSU in Bengaluru partners with Google for agentic AI degree
Technology
Sapthagiri NPS University (SNPSU) in Bengaluru is partnering with Google to launch a new Agentic AI degree.
The goal? To help students build real-world skills in artificial intelligence, blending the latest tech with hands-on learning so grads are ready for today's job market.
Partnership links AI education to industry
This collaboration is designed to make AI education more practical and connected to industry needs.
As Shanoop, Head, Google AI GTM, India, put it, the program could inspire other colleges to bring advanced tech into their courses.
SNPSU's pro-chancellor G D Manoj also highlighted that students will gain up-to-date knowledge and skills, giving them an edge both academically and professionally.