In brief Simplifying... In brief Social media companies are concerned about India's upcoming DPDP Act, which requires parental consent for processing a child's data and restricts behavioral tracking.

They argue that tracking is necessary for child safety online and suggest token-based solutions for parental consent.

The firms are hopeful for exemptions in future notifications of the Act to maintain critical safety features.

The rules of the DPDP Act might hamper safety features designed to protect teens

DPDP Act: Social media platforms jittery as India prepares rules

By Akash Pandey 04:44 pm Jul 04, 202404:44 pm

What's the story As the Indian Government drafts rules for the Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, social media platforms are voicing significant concerns. The Act, officially notified in The Gazette of India last August, includes a provision prohibiting behavioral tracking of teens on digital platforms. However, social media companies argue that this restriction will hinder safety features designed to protect young users. They are discussing with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) and stakeholders to find a balanced approach.

User protection

Safety features at risk due to DPDP Act

Social media firms insist that tracking teenagers' behavior is essential for protecting them from predators and harmful interactions online. An industry executive told the Economic Times that a complete ban on behavioral tracking is counterproductive to the government's objectives of protecting children. Another executive cited the European Union's e-privacy directive as an example of negative consequences when behavioral tracking is turned off. They stressed that without exemptions for security tasks, platforms will struggle to prevent predators from targeting children.

Consent issues

Parental consent and advertising challenges

Section 9 of the DPDP Act also requires companies to obtain parental consent before processing a child's data, a task companies find challenging. They are looking forward to forthcoming rules for guidance and hope the government will identify third parties who can handle verifiable parental consent (VPC). Social media executives suggest that a token-based solution could be safer than having parents share their IDs with multiple companies. They also warn that without age-appropriate advertising, children might receive inappropriate ads.

Act resolution

Resolving DPDP Act issues crucial for social media firms

Executives also stress that finding a solution to issues related to behavioral monitoring, verifiable parental consent, and targeted advertisements is crucial. Addressing the concerns with these factors will help reduce the impact on product changes, revenue, and user growth for social media platforms. They believe future notifications of the DPDP Act might introduce exemptions that could prevent disabling critical safety features.