In brief Simplifying... In brief Sam Altman, head of OpenAI, believes that AI models like GPT-5 are in their early stages, akin to the first iPhones, with much room for growth.

Despite challenges and controversies, Altman remains optimistic about AI's potential to reshape the internet and economy.

He hints that GPT-5 is just the beginning of a series of advancements in AI, following the impressive capabilities of the GPT-4o model. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

GPT-5 will potentiallly outperform GPT-4

GPT-5: Sam Altman promises 'significant leap' in OpenAI's next LLM

By Akash Pandey 03:56 pm Jul 04, 202403:56 pm

What's the story Sam Altman has discussed the development of the GPT-5 — OpenAI's much-anticipated artificial intelligence (AI) model. He expressed confidence in GPT-5's potential to significantly outperform its predecessor, GPT-4."I expect it (GPT-5) to be a significant leap forward. A lot of the things that GPT-4 gets wrong, you know, can't do much in the way of reasoning, sometimes just sort of totally goes off the rails and makes a dumb mistake, like even a six-year-old would never make," Altman said.

AI evolution

AI development compared to early iPhone days

Altman compared the current stage of AI models to the early days of the iPhone, suggesting that they are still in their infancy with much potential yet to be unlocked. He indicated that while today's models, including GPT-5, are relatively small compared to future possibilities, substantial growth and improvement are imminent. This viewpoint marks a departure from his previous stance last year when he suggested that the era of gigantic models might be nearing its end.

Hurdles

Challenges and controversies surrounding the tech

Despite his optimism, Altman acknowledged that there is still much work to be done on GPT-5. "We are optimistic, but we still have a lot of work to do on it," he stated, emphasizing the ongoing efforts to refine the model. He also addressed controversies surrounding AI, particularly content licensing, and highlighted OpenAI's approach of licensing news content for ChatGPT in exchange for training data.

Industry impact

AI's impact on internet and economy: Altman's perspective

Altman offered a measured perspective on the impact of AI on the internet and the broader economy. "I think maybe AI is going to not super significantly but somewhat significantly change the way people use the internet," he said. He suggested that this could lead to an evolution of economic models, underscoring the broader implications of AI beyond just training data.

Future prospects

GPT-5: The beginning of a series of AI advancements

Altman hinted that GPT-5 is just the start of a series of advancements aimed at building more capable AI systems. This anticipation follows the release of GPT-4o model, which has already impressed with its ability to solve equations and offer emotional, conversational responses. At the time of GPT-4o's launch, Altman described ChatGPT as "smart, fast, fun, natural, and helpful," while emphasizing that it remains free to use and ad-free for users.